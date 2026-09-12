Panic and confusion after a ferry failed to dock in Likoni due to high ocean currents - Passengers nearly caused a stampede as they fled to safety (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 12, 2026 - There was panic and confusion in Likoni after a ferry failed to dock due to high ocean currents, forcing passengers to scamper to safety.

A video shared online shows passengers screaming and scrambling as they alighted from the ferry in a hurry, nearly causing a stampede.

The passengers could be heard screaming and calling for help as they rushed to get off the ferry, apparently fearing that it could be swept away by the strong ocean currents.

Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Luckily, the situation was brought under control, and passengers managed to get to safety.

Watch the video.



