SIMP! Kalenjin man cries like a baby on social media after being dumped by his girlfriend - “I chose her over everything” (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A youthful Kalenjin man has taken to social media to express his heartbreak after being dumped by his girlfriend.
The man shared romantic photos as he reminisced about the
good times they spent together and lamented that he had tried in vain to save
their relationship.
He confessed that letting go of his estranged girlfriend has
not been easy, adding that he had chosen her over everything and loved and
trusted her deeply.
“Letting her go isn't easy. I have tried to make this
relationship work lakini imekuwa ngumu. I chose her over everything. I loved
her. I trusted her very much. Now she doesn't care about me anymore. So
painful,” he posted.
His emotional post has since attracted reactions from social
media users, with some sympathising with him while others urged him to accept
the breakup and move on.
The photos he shared captured some of the moments he enjoyed with his former girlfriend before their relationship fell apart.
Check out the photos.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
Don't worry sir...... The first heartbreak is paramount so that you can wake up to the world reality and get out of the fantasies called love.... Now you'll begin to apply logic in every decision and action.....ReplyDelete