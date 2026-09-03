SIMP! Kalenjin man cries like a baby on social media after being dumped by his girlfriend - “I chose her over everything” (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A youthful Kalenjin man has taken to social media to express his heartbreak after being dumped by his girlfriend.

The man shared romantic photos as he reminisced about the good times they spent together and lamented that he had tried in vain to save their relationship.

He confessed that letting go of his estranged girlfriend has not been easy, adding that he had chosen her over everything and loved and trusted her deeply.

“Letting her go isn't easy. I have tried to make this relationship work lakini imekuwa ngumu. I chose her over everything. I loved her. I trusted her very much. Now she doesn't care about me anymore. So painful,” he posted.

His emotional post has since attracted reactions from social media users, with some sympathising with him while others urged him to accept the breakup and move on.

The photos he shared captured some of the moments he enjoyed with his former girlfriend before their relationship fell apart.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.