Nosy landlord calls police on a young man for cohabiting with 4 ladies at an apartment and hosting wild parties, leading to a dramatic arrest (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A young man was arrested for cohabiting with four ladies at an apartment, where they were said to have been engaging in wild parties that disturbed other tenants.

The cops arrived at the apartment on a motorbike and attempted to arrest the man, leading to a dramatic confrontation.

The ladies were seen in the video calling out the cops, claiming that they were carrying out an illegal arrest.

“What has he done? He is innocent,” they lamented as the confrontation ensued.

They followed the cops to the police station, demanding that their colleague was innocent and should be released.

Watch the video.

Nosy landlord calls police on a young man for cohabiting with 4 ladies at an apartment and hosting wild parties. pic.twitter.com/HSrGkhK6y6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.