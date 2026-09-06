SHOCK as a man kills his wife, a police officer, and reports to the OCS - Leads cops to a thicket where he had dumped the body! RIP GLADYS NYAGUTHII (PHOTO)





Sunday, September 6, 2026 - A man reportedly walked into Kinoo Police Station and shocked officers after claiming that he had killed his wife following a domestic disagreement.

The man, identified as Patrick Chege, was given an audience by the Deputy OCS of Kinoo Police Station, where he confessed to killing the woman and disclosed where he had left her body.

According to the information provided to the police, officers proceeded to a thicket in Kagira, Kabete, where they discovered a sack that appeared abandoned.

Upon closer inspection, the sack contained the decomposing body of a woman.

The victim was identified as Gladys Nyaguthii Kirika, a police officer attached to Subuiga Police Station in Buuri West, Meru County.

Police also recovered a hammer and a Maasai sword from the scene.

However, Chege disappeared from the police station while officers were searching for the body.

He made his way to Kangemi, where he jumped from a bridge in what appeared to be an attempt to end his life.

He survived the fall but sustained injuries and was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kinoo, where he is currently recuperating under heavy police guard.

Police are expected to question Chege further once his condition allows, as investigations into the tragic incident continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.