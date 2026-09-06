Kenyan high school girls captured on camera fighting over bh@ng peddler in Nakuru - Kulea Wasichana Siku Hizi Ni Kazi (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 6, 2026 - A video has surfaced online showing the moment two high school girls engaged in a physical brawl while fighting over a man believed to be a local drug peddler in Nakuru County.

According to reports, the man operates in the Rukuna area, where he peddles marijuana to locals and students alike.

It is claimed that he was romantically involved with both girls at the same time, leading to the heated confrontation.

The altercation, captured on a mobile phone by bystanders, shows the two young women trading harsh words before the confrontation quickly escalates into a physical fight, all in full view of curious onlookers who made no attempt to intervene

Watch the video below.

Kenyan High School Girls Fighting over a Marijuana peddler👇 pic.twitter.com/HSvT7BgpQ5 — 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗗𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧 (@TikTokGossipKe) September 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.