SHOCK as Kikuyu LADY celebrates her father’s death, skips burial and vows not to name her kids after him







Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A young Kikuyu lady has caused a stir online after sharing a series of disturbing posts on TikTok following the death of her father.

The woman revealed that she did not attend her father’s burial and has made up her mind that she will never name her children after him.

In one of her posts, she appeared to suggest that their strained relationship was the result of painful experiences she went through while growing up.

“The pain I’ve gone through can’t allow me. I forgive you even at death, but the scars are too deep,” she wrote.

She went on to reveal what she claims her father did to her, saying the incident contributed to their fallout.

Check out the posts.















