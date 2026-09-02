Church Madness! See what a female preacher was captured on camera doing at Rhema Fest (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A video of a female preacher performing an unusual religious stunt at the recently concluded Rhema Fest held at Uhuru Park has sparked a buzz online.

In the video, the woman is seen blowing what she described as a “Holy Horn” as other preachers and congregants cheer her on.

According to the preacher, the horn symbolised victory and was part of the activities during the religious event.

However, the unusual spectacle has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Kenyans questioning the practice and calling for greater regulation of churches and religious activities.

Others, however, defended the preacher and said the practice should be understood within the context of her faith.

Watch the video.



