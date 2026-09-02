Tragedy as missing high school teacher, MARTINA CHEPKEMOI RUTTO, is found brutally murdered in a suspected love triangle incident





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Tragedy has struck the family, colleagues, and friends of Martina Chepkemoi Rutto, a teacher at Lalagin Secondary School, after she was found dead days after she was reported missing.

According to information shared online, Rutto was found with stab wounds to her chest in circumstances that have raised questions over the events leading to her death.

Preliminary reports circulating online have linked the incident to a suspected love triangle.

Her death has left those who knew her devastated, with messages of condolence and calls for justice continuing to emerge following the heartbreaking news.

The family is now faced with the painful loss of a teacher who had earlier been the subject of a missing-person appeal.

Members of the public have urged security agencies to move with speed, establish what happened to Rutto and ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice.

The murder has also renewed concerns over the increasing cases of violence against women, with Kenyans calling for stronger measures to protect victims and prevent such tragedies

The Kenyan DAILY POST.