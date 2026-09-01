Ndume Kamili! Lawyer SAMUEL OCHIENG replaces his estranged wife within 24 hours after she disappeared with his household items after a disagreement! Flaunts new curvy lover (PHOTO)







Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - Lawyer and mental health advocate Samuel Ochieng has opened up about how he quickly moved on after returning home from Diani to find several household items missing.

Taking to his Facebook account, Ochieng introduced his new lover, Waithera, whom he says he met at a club shortly after returning from the Law Society of Kenya annual conference.

Ochieng previously claimed that he arrived home on August 15, 2026, only to discover that his estranged wife had left with his two television sets, fridge, water dispenser and microwave following a disagreement.

He said the discovery left him bitter, angry and emotionally distressed.

According to Ochieng, he immediately locked his house and headed to a nearby club to listen to music, where he met Waithera.

The lawyer said meeting her helped him overcome the difficult moment and move on from the relationship that had ended abruptly.

“I swear I could have died by suicide that day had I remained in the house,” Ochieng wrote, explaining how emotionally overwhelmed he felt at the time.

He went on to praise his new lover, describing her as beautiful, caring and supportive.

Ochieng said that over the past two weeks, Waithera had helped him forget the misery he experienced after returning home to find his belongings missing.

He also expressed hope that their new relationship would last, promising to work hard and provide for her.

While acknowledging that he does not know how long the relationship will last, Ochieng said he intends to enjoy the moment and live one day at a time.

Check out his post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.