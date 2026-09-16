Shame on you the KEBATIs - DRAMA as a lady lectures her relatives during her father’s funeral over hypocrisy - Cuts ties with them (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a burial ceremony after renowned content creator Lyndah Kebati called out some of her relatives as she laid her father to rest, accusing them of shedding crocodile tears.

Addressing the mourners, Lyndah went on a ranting spree and faced the Kebati family relatives, claiming that although they attended the funeral, they did not bother to check on her ailing father when he was alive.

Even after he died, she claimed the family did not call to send their condolences but went ahead and attended the burial ceremony.

“Shame on you, the Kebatis. I won’t pretend that I love you. I don’t,” she said, causing murmurs among the crowd.

The emcee’s attempts to calm her proved futile as tensions escalated

The disgruntled lady said she had cut ties with the Kebati family following her father’s burial before leaving the podium.

Watch the video.



