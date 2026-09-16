Detectives raid a lavish residential property at Runda Palm Garden in Thindigua and uncover a bhang plantation as war on narcotics continues (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Detectives have uncovered a cannabis sativa plantation at a residential property in Runda Palm Garden, Thindigua, Kiambu County, in a multi-agency crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

According to the DCI, detectives acting on credible intelligence raided the property in Kiambu East, where they found the cannabis plantation flourishing under the cover of an otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

Geoffrey Otata, 32, was arrested during the operation and taken into custody.

Meanwhile, officers from Gatong’ora Police Station conducted a separate operation targeting narcotics and illicit activities in the Rainbow area of Ruiru, where they arrested John Mutunga, 26.

The suspect was found in possession of 80 rolls and a sachet of bhang, which were seized and secured as exhibits.

Far away in Busia, officers operating along the Kenya-Uganda border intercepted a red TVS motorcycle, registration number KMEX 087M, which was ferrying what appeared to be a sack of potatoes.

A closer search, however, revealed two consignments of cannabis cleverly concealed inside the sack.

The rider, identified as 45-year-old Stephen Kimalo Juma, was arrested and placed in custody.

The three suspects are undergoing processing pending arraignment, while the recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits.

The operations remain ongoing as law enforcement officers pursue leads aimed at dismantling networks involved in the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.