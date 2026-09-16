DRAMA as rogue city council traffic marshals fight over Ksh 50 bribe dished out by a matatu driver - Njaa Ni Mbaya (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Two youthful city council traffic marshals exchanged kicks and blows along a busy street while fighting over a Ksh 50 bribe allegedly dished out by a matatu driver in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD)

In the video, the rogue marshals are seen exchanging harsh words before the confrontation escalates into a physical fight.

Some traffic police officers on duty were seen intervening and trying to separate the two as motorists and passersby watched the dramatic incident unfold.

Watch the video.

Sakaja Boys (County Traffic Marshals) exchanging blows, fighting over a 50bob bribe a matatu conductor dished out. pic.twitter.com/jzT1aO8QPS — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) September 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.