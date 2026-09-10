Rhema Feast founder Reverend JULIAN KYULA silently parts ways with his wife, Pastor AMANDA KYULA, over infidelity - GRACE EKIRAPA dragged into the marital woes







Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Prominent city preacher Reverend Julian Kyula, the founder of Rhema Feast, is reported to have parted ways with his wife, Pastor Amanda Kyula, with infidelity said to be the main cause of their separation.

According to a source, Pastor Amanda is said to have silently walked away following alleged cheating by Reverend Kyula.

He is reportedly said to have been unfaithful with multiple women, among them renowned TV host and social media personality Grace Ekirapa.

It is worth noting that Pastor Amanda was conspicuously missing during the recent Rhema Feast amid reports that their marriage had crumbled.

Fans have also noted that Pastor Amanda and Reverend Kyula no longer post the couple-goals content they were previously known for on social media.

Julian had been married to Amanda for over 15 years, and together they have three sons, Nehemiah, Noah and Nolan.

He started The Purpose Centre Church in 2007 before later rebranding it as Ruach Ministries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.