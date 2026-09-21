Public Drama! A man beaten up by his plus-size wife in Marigat - This is embarrassing (VIDEO)





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A marital dispute spilled into the public after a man and his wife engaged in a physical fight in Marigat.

In the trending video, the couple is seen exchanging kicks and blows, treating passersby to free drama.

The man was overpowered by his wife and nearly wrestled to the ground as members of the public watched the bizarre confrontation.

Some members of the public eventually intervened and separated the couple.

Watch the video.

If you happen to have differences with your wife, kindly explore peaceful ways to sort out your issues. Don't fight. It might not end well. This happened yesterday hapa Marigat. pic.twitter.com/BpHGUY5dNe — Samwel Wekesa (@bungomaduke) September 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.