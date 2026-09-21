Huyu Ni Laptop Anauza Kweli? - A video of a LADY advertising a laptop while rocking a figure-hugging outfit sparks reactions! Curves on fleek





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A little-known lady has sparked an online buzz after posting a video advertising a laptop.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her figure, the lady left some social media users wondering whether she was advertising the laptop or drawing attention to herself.

“These girls who advertise products online, especially laptops and electronics, need to be called out.

"They dress indecently, hoping to attract male clients. You can dress decently and still get clients,” an X user reacted to the video.

Watch the video and the different reactions from social media users.



