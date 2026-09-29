Power of Social Media! BABA WANJA arrested after he was captured on a viral video viciously attacking his wife’s cousin - Is this man mentally okay? (WATCH)







Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A man identified as Baba Wanja has been arrested after a video of him physically assaulting his wife’s cousin at his Kamakis home before breaking household items went viral.

Police raided Baba Wanja’s house and took him into custody after the video caused an online uproar, with many calling for his arrest.

It later emerged that the man had been abusive towards his wife and had turned her into an alcoholic.

He reportedly had a habit of locking her inside the house and isolating her from the outside world.

A video of Baba Wanja being taken to a police station has since surfaced amid speculation about his mental state.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.