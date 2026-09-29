Kitutu Masaba MP CLIVE GISAIRO involved in an accident after a vehicle attached to the Interior Ministry hit his car from behind - Occupants whisked away as the MP demands investigations (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Kitutu Masaba Member of Parliament Clive Gisairo has revealed that he and his driver were involved in a road accident last night while travelling to Nairobi from his constituency.

According to Gisairo, their vehicle was hit from behind by a speeding Isuzu D-Max (KDX 961T), which he says is registered to Isuzu Kenya and leased to the Ministry of Interior.

The pickup reportedly lost control and rolled onto the road shoulder, while Gisairo’s driver managed to safely bring their vehicle to a stop despite losing the rear right tyre.

Gisairo says they assisted the two occupants of the other vehicle, who were shortly afterwards taken away in a GK vehicle (GKB 787J) before traffic police procedures at the scene could be completed.

He says the incident has been reported to the relevant agencies, which are cooperating with investigations.

According to the MP, the Ministry has also identified the two occupants and other ministry officers who took them away from the scene.

Gisairo says he believes the matter will be fully addressed and that any officers found culpable will be disciplined in accordance with the law.

Thankfully, Gisairo and his team are safe, although he says they suffered muscle pulls.

“To all my supporters, I thank you for the overwhelming concerns and messages. I love you all. Sasa tujenge taifa pamoja,” he said.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.