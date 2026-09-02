PHOTOs of GSU officer NATHAN KIRWA and his side chick DORIS MUREI, the married woman he shot 7 times after catching her drinking with another man - He was obsessed with her

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Photos of GSU officer Nathan Kirwa and the late Doris Murei have resurfaced days after Doris was tragically shot dead at a GSU mess in Eldoret.
According to reports, Doris had gone on a lunch date with Kirwa on the day the tragic incident occurred.
Kirwa
reportedly told Doris that he was leaving to attend to his duties protecting a
senior government official.
Unaware
that it would be her final day, Doris remained at the mess and later spent time
drinking with another man.
According
to reports, Kirwa’s colleagues contacted him and informed him that Doris was
with another man.
What
happened next took a tragic turn.
Kirwa
returned to the mess after learning that Doris was with another man and
confronted her.
Reports
indicate that Doris was subsequently shot seven times.
The
tragedy has left two families devastated, as both Kirwa and Doris were married.
Police
Constable Nathan Kirwa has since been arrested as investigations continue to
establish what exactly happened before and during the shooting.
Below are photos of Kirwa and Doris having good times together.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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