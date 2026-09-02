PHOTOs of GSU officer NATHAN KIRWA and his side chick DORIS MUREI, the married woman he shot 7 times after catching her drinking with another man - He was obsessed with her





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Photos of GSU officer Nathan Kirwa and the late Doris Murei have resurfaced days after Doris was tragically shot dead at a GSU mess in Eldoret.

According to reports, Doris had gone on a lunch date with Kirwa on the day the tragic incident occurred.

Kirwa reportedly told Doris that he was leaving to attend to his duties protecting a senior government official.

Unaware that it would be her final day, Doris remained at the mess and later spent time drinking with another man.

According to reports, Kirwa’s colleagues contacted him and informed him that Doris was with another man.

What happened next took a tragic turn.

Kirwa returned to the mess after learning that Doris was with another man and confronted her.

Reports indicate that Doris was subsequently shot seven times.

The tragedy has left two families devastated, as both Kirwa and Doris were married.

Police Constable Nathan Kirwa has since been arrested as investigations continue to establish what exactly happened before and during the shooting.

Below are photos of Kirwa and Doris having good times together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.