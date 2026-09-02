More posts of Teacher IRENE GAKII narrating her marital woes after flopped marriage - Her marriage crumbled 2 years after church wedding! Went through hell





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A lady identified as Teacher Irene Gakii is trending after narrating the struggles she says she went through before her marriage crumbled.

Gakii got married in 2024 in a church wedding, hoping to build a future together with her husband.

However, according to her account, her estranged husband made her life difficult, and she says the challenges took a toll on her emotional well-being before she eventually walked out of the marriage.

Gakii has since shared more posts detailing her experiences during the marriage, giving her followers a glimpse into the challenges she says she faced.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.