More posts of Teacher IRENE GAKII narrating her marital woes after flopped marriage - Her marriage crumbled 2 years after church wedding! Went through hell

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A lady identified as Teacher Irene Gakii is trending after narrating the struggles she says she went through before her marriage crumbled.
Gakii got married in 2024 in a church wedding, hoping to
build a future together with her husband.
However, according to her account, her estranged husband
made her life difficult, and she says the challenges took a toll on her
emotional well-being before she eventually walked out of the marriage.
Gakii has since shared more posts detailing her experiences
during the marriage, giving her followers a glimpse into the challenges she
says she faced.
See more posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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