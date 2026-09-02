Bwana Alionekana Akiingia Kwa Lodging Na Side Chick - Teacher IRENE GAKII cries out as her marriage crumbles! Fear men





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Teacher Irene Gakii has taken to social media to air her marital woes after separating from her cheating husband.

In a series of posts on TikTok, Irene narrated how she endured emotional distress during her pregnancy.

Instead of her estranged husband supporting her through the pregnancy, she claims he mistreated her and showed little care or concern.

When she was giving birth, Irene said her husband did not even turn up at the hospital to support her.

Gakii also accused her ex-husband of infidelity, narrating how she was informed that he had been spotted checking into a lodging with another woman she described as his side chick.

She has since opened up about her experience online, sharing a series of posts detailing the challenges she faced during her marriage.

Check out the posts.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.