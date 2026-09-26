PHOTO of NICHOLAS NAULA, the rider who ferried the gunman who shot dead prominent lawyer MATHEW KYALO as detectives recover the motorbike - There is no perfect murder





Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Detectives investigating the murder of prominent lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu have made another breakthrough after recovering the motorcycle used to ferry the gunman to and from the scene of the fatal shooting.

The recovery comes after the arrest of three suspects, among them Nicholas Lemiso Naula, a boda boda rider suspected of transporting the gunman on the day of the attack.

During interrogation, Naula told detectives that he was riding motorcycle registration number KMGL 516L when the lawyer was shot on September 9, 2025.

Detectives then launched a painstaking trail to establish the motorcycle’s movements and trace its current whereabouts.

The trail led investigators through a succession of owners before they finally located and recovered the motorcycle.

It was later escorted to the Homicide Offices for further examination.

When presented with the motorcycle, Naula positively identified it as the one he had used to ferry the suspected gunman during the fatal attack.

The recovery adds another crucial piece of evidence to the case.

Below is a photo of the gunman and the recovered motorbike.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.