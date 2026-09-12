PHOTO! Beautiful City Slay queen accused of being a notorious homewrecker - “Amehangaisha Rafiki Yangu Sana”

Saturday, September 12, 2026 - A beautiful Instagram slay queen has been accused of being a notorious homewrecker targeting loaded married men.
A source reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his
Ongea platform and claimed that the alleged homewrecker, identified as Calemine
on Instagram, is having an affair with her friend’s husband.
“She has wrecked my friend’s marriage. She is fond of eyeing
married men,” the source alleged.
A sneak peek into Calemine’s Instagram account reveals that she lives a lavish lifestyle despite reportedly dropping out of campus.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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