Nyeri man runs over his wife with a car in the presence of their kids and nearly kills her - Charged in court (PHOTOs)

Friday, September 4, 2026 - A Nyeri man accused of running over his estranged wife, Susan Kanyuira, with a car appeared before the Nyeri Law Courts and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
According to a post by a Nyeri-based activist, the accused,
identified as Mr. Kanyi, appeared before Hon. Beniah Okongo on Thursday
morning.
The activist claimed that Kanyi intentionally ran over
Kanyuira with his car twice, leaving her with serious injuries that reportedly
included broken ribs, a broken hand, a crushed pelvis and deep tissue damage to
her leg.
Kanyi, however, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before
the court.
The case has been scheduled for hearing on November 17,
2026.
In the post, the activist vowed to continue pushing for
justice for Kanyuira.
She claimed that the traumatic incident happened as their
children watched, leaving them deeply affected.
Kanyi’s parents also reportedly threatened Susan to drop the
charges after she was admitted to hospital.
See photos.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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