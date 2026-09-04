Nyeri man runs over his wife with a car in the presence of their kids and nearly kills her - Charged in court (PHOTOs)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - A Nyeri man accused of running over his estranged wife, Susan Kanyuira, with a car appeared before the Nyeri Law Courts and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

According to a post by a Nyeri-based activist, the accused, identified as Mr. Kanyi, appeared before Hon. Beniah Okongo on Thursday morning.

The activist claimed that Kanyi intentionally ran over Kanyuira with his car twice, leaving her with serious injuries that reportedly included broken ribs, a broken hand, a crushed pelvis and deep tissue damage to her leg.

Kanyi, however, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on November 17, 2026.

In the post, the activist vowed to continue pushing for justice for Kanyuira.

She claimed that the traumatic incident happened as their children watched, leaving them deeply affected.

Kanyi’s parents also reportedly threatened Susan to drop the charges after she was admitted to hospital.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.