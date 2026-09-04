Nosy staff member records a video of a Director having MECHI with a LADY in his office in exchange for a promotion





Friday, September 4, 2026 - A nosy staff member at a hospital has sparked an online buzz after intruding into the director's privacy and recording a video of him having mechi with a junior female employee behind closed doors.

The footage, which has been making rounds on social media, captures what appears to be a private escapade taking place right inside the director's office during working hours.

Sharing the video online, the staff member alleged that the lady was promoted shortly after the encounter.

Cases of directors and senior managers using their positions to prey on junior female staff are common in most institutions.

Such conduct not only undermines workplace ethics but also locks out qualified and deserving personnel who miss out on opportunities meant for them.

Watch the video.

Promotion in Kenya jobs si rahisi. Kuna promotion inatokana na proximity, late night meetings, private WhatsApp chats, “let’s finish this in my office,” then next month title inabadilika. Hapa ndio girl power huwin, ndume aking'ang'ana na KPIs.



What happens behind those doors? pic.twitter.com/4WQE3oDZ2v — 254 Insight 🇰🇪 (@254_Insight) September 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.