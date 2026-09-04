Anagongewa Na Neighbour Bachelor - Man storms neighbour’s house after his wife carted away household items and camped there! Finds “SI-DIHs” (VIDEOs)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - A middle-aged man was caught on video confronting his neighbour after suspecting he was having an affair with his wife.

According to the man, his estranged wife carted away several household items and left their home, only for him to discover that she had stored them at their neighbour’s house.

In the dramatic videos, the man is seen storming into the neighbour’s house, breathing fire and confronting him over the alleged affair.

He accuses the neighbour, a bachelor, of having an affair with his wife before moving around the house and filming some of the household items he claims his wife had taken away.

The man also found “SI-DIHs” inside the neighbour’s house, further fuelling his suspicions that the neighbour had been having an affair with his wife.

Watch the dramatic videos below.

Jamaa anadinyiwa wife na neighbour- Bibi Aliiba Vitu Kwa Nyumba Akahamishia Kwa Neighbour After Kukosana pic.twitter.com/hAUZPi5gd0 — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) September 4, 2026

Jamaa anakuliwa wife na neighbour- Bibi alipotea na vitu za nyumba akaeka kwa neighbour! Finds condoms pic.twitter.com/sz5J5jkwwP — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) September 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.