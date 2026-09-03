Don’t touch her - Blows nearly exchanged as husband confronts man in a Nairobi club for attempting to dance with his wife (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 3, 2026 - Two men nearly got into a physical altercation at a Nairobi club during a night out, with the incident captured on video.

One of the men had gone for a drinking spree with his wife and, as they were enjoying the night, another man attempted to dance with his wife.

Clearly unsettled, the husband rose from his seat and nearly exchanged blows with the man, accusing him of disrespecting his wife.

The confrontation attracted the attention of other revellers, who watched as the two men faced off before the situation was brought under control.

Watch the video.



