New Trick in Town! See how a traffic police officer was captured on camera collecting a bribe from a matatu driver- Hii Ni Kali (VIDEO)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - Rogue traffic police officers have reportedly devised a new tactic to extort bribes from matatu drivers, even as frequent crackdowns by EACC detectives continue.

A video circulating on social media shows a traffic police officer flagging down a matatu along a busy road before walking to the driver’s side, seemingly pretending to speak to him.

The driver had already folded a note and placed it on the door lock, where the officer skillfully picked it up.

The officer then allowed the matatu to proceed with its journey.

Watch the video.

A traffic police officer captured on camera collecting a bribe from a matatu driver - Notice where the money was placed? pic.twitter.com/86ZPvzLTbl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.