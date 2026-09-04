New Trick in Town! See how a traffic police officer was captured on camera collecting a bribe from a matatu driver- Hii Ni Kali (VIDEO)


Friday, September 4, 2026 Rogue traffic police officers have reportedly devised a new tactic to extort bribes from matatu drivers, even as frequent crackdowns by EACC detectives continue.

A video circulating on social media shows a traffic police officer flagging down a matatu along a busy road before walking to the driver’s side, seemingly pretending to speak to him.

The driver had already folded a note and placed it on the door lock, where the officer skillfully picked it up.

The officer then allowed the matatu to proceed with its journey.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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