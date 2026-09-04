New Trick in Town! See how a traffic police officer was captured on camera collecting a bribe from a matatu driver- Hii Ni Kali (VIDEO)

Friday, September 4, 2026 - Rogue traffic police officers have reportedly devised a new tactic to extort bribes from matatu drivers, even as frequent crackdowns by EACC detectives continue.
A
video circulating on social media shows a traffic police officer flagging down
a matatu along a busy road before walking to the driver’s side, seemingly
pretending to speak to him.
The
driver had already folded a note and placed it on the door lock, where the
officer skillfully picked it up.
The
officer then allowed the matatu to proceed with its journey.
Watch the video.
A traffic police officer captured on camera collecting a bribe from a matatu driver - Notice where the money was placed? pic.twitter.com/86ZPvzLTbl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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