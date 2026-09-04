Anararua ‘SI-DIH’ - Serious allegations emerge against city lawyer DENNIS KARIUKI! Slay queens warned (PHOTOs)

Friday, September 4, 2026 - City lawyer Dennis Kariuki of Ava Law, a law firm located along State House Road, has come under scrutiny following allegations made by a lady on blogger Edgar Obare’s Ongea platform.
A lady who contacted the platform claimed that she was among
several women who had encounters with
the lawyer and contracted an infection.
She paraded Kariuki’s photos and urged other women to exercise
caution when dealing with him.
The disgruntled lady further made allegations concerning
Kariuki’s conduct during his private escapades, claiming that he tears
“SI-DIHs”.
Check out her posts.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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