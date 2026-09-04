From showing off his shooting skills to being shaved by his wife, Pastor DORCAS - How former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA is unwinding in America (VIDEOs)

Friday, September 4, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appears to be enjoying himself in the United States, where he is on a 10‑day holiday before embarking on a series of meetings across different states.
The
DCP leader has been documenting his stay in America, sharing videos of himself
engaging in various activities during his trip.
In
one of the videos, Gachagua, who has paramilitary training, is seen showing off
his shooting skills at a shooting range facility.
In
another video, Gachagua is captured being shaved by his wife, Pastor Dorcas, as
the couple enjoys some quality time together in the United States.
The
videos offer a glimpse into how the former Deputy President is spending his time
away from the political scene before he begins his planned engagements.
Watch the videos below.
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