Murder suspect DIDMUS BARASA leads praise and worship session as he seeks Gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2027 General Elections- Wanasiasa Wameanza Sarakasi (VIDEO)





Monday, September 7, 2026 - Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa, who has expressed interest in the Bungoma gubernatorial seat, was captured on camera leading a praise and worship session at a public event as he seeks votes.

In the video, the controversial MP is seen leading a group in song and dance, as some people move forward to give offerings.

Barasa is famous for pulling political stunts each time an election approaches.

His latest stunt is seen as a political strategy to endear himself to ordinary citizens as he seeks the Bungoma gubernatorial seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.