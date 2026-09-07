Former Catholic priest Father SANDRO FERRETO marries a Kalenjin lady - Met her while doing missionary work (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, September 7, 2026 - An Italian-born former Catholic priest has traded his clerical collar for a wedding suit after marrying a Kenyan woman in a colourful traditional ceremony.

Father Sandro Ferretto, who once served as a Catholic parish priest in Kasiela and Mochongoi in Baringo County, married Sharon Jepng'ok, daughter of former councillor John Wendot, through a Koito ceremony at Seretion Village in Kasiela, Baringo South.

Sandro’s journey to this moment is one that few would have predicted.

He is said to have first encountered Sharon while conducting missionary work in the Baringo region, a connection that would eventually lead him to step away from the priesthood entirely to pursue the relationship and build a family.

The colourful ceremony brought together family members, friends and members of the local community as the couple celebrated their union in accordance with Kalenjin traditions.

The former priest’s decision to leave the priesthood and start a family with Sharon has since attracted attention, with photos and videos from their traditional wedding circulating on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.