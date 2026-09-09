Murang’a man snitched on by his neighbours - Police storm his homestead and discover a bhang plantation (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A man has been arrested in Murang’a County after police conducted an intelligence-led operation and discovered a bhang plantation in his shamba.

According to a police report, officers received intelligence that a resident of Merereini village had cultivated bhang on his farm.

The officers raided the suspect’s home at around 5:30 a.m. on September 9.

At the home, officers found about one kilogram of unprocessed bhang.

The suspect then led the officers to his shamba, where they found mature bhang plants.

The suspect was arrested and booked at Mioro Police Post, where he was being held pending further court proceedings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.