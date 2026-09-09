VIDEO of youthful mourners consuming alcohol as they lay their friend to rest sparks reactions (WATCH)





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - A group of youthful mourners was captured on camera indulging in alcohol as they laid their friend to rest, leaving social media users stunned.

In the trending video, the mourners are seen holding bottles of beer as they surround the coffin, paying their last respects to their deceased friend in a rather bizarre scene.

They sip their drinks and share light moments despite the solemn occasion, creating an unusual atmosphere at the funeral.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the decision to turn the sombre send-off into what appeared to be a drinking session.

Watch the video.

One more proof that African culture and it's teachings is dead. A graveyard used to be a sacred & respected place. These days it has become a playground of all filthy deeds from clueless people.



One can swear that these ladies were taken from a night club where they're… pic.twitter.com/CjrPd7VXuz — Eagle View 🦅 (@StHonorable) September 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.