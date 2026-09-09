How 4 cunning Kikuyus raided businesses owned by foreigners in Nyamakima and demanded huge sums of money before being arrested by police - Posed as “Business Community” officials (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - Four suspects have been arrested in Nairobi after a group posing as the “Nyamakima Business Community” descended on foreign-owned businesses in the Nyamakima area, demanding hundreds of thousands of shillings under threats of closure.

The suspects are alleged to have been part of a group of about 30 people led by their ringleader, Runnalice Nyambura Nganga, which on September 7, 2026, visited several businesses operated by foreign nationals.

At one shop, the group reportedly demanded to inspect the company’s business permit, KRA compliance certificate, and directors’ details.

They ordered the immediate closure of the premises over the alleged lack of the documents, or demanded Sh300,000 to allow the business to continue operating.

The group later proceeded to another electrical appliances outlet, where they demanded a further Sh200,000.

The incidents were promptly reported to police, triggering swift intervention by officers, who subsequently arrested four suspects.

The suspects, Peter Macharia Gatene, Runnalice Nyabura Nganga, Lawrence Ireri Karani and Josephat Mburu Kamau, are currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the extortion scheme and identify any other persons who may have been involved.

The DCI has cautioned individuals against taking the law into their own hands or using threats and intimidation to extort money from members of the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.