“Mtakufa Vibaya!” Outrage as daring Gen Z cyclist plays ‘Russian roulette’ with motorists in shocking road stunt (VIDEO)





Friday, September 11, 2026 – A video of a daring Gen Z man performing dangerous stunts while riding a bicycle on a busy road has sparked outrage on social media.

In the heart-stopping video, the daredevil cyclist is seen riding the bicycle while standing on it, using his feet to control and steer the moving bike.

As if the stunt was not dangerous enough, the cyclist appears to ride on the wrong side of the road, repeatedly dodging oncoming motorists and seemingly enjoying the close calls.

His reckless actions have sparked outrage among social media users, with some calling for his arrest over what they described as irresponsible and dangerous behaviour.

Netizens noted that the cyclist was not only putting his own life at risk but was also endangering motorists and other road users who could be caught up in an accident caused by his stunts.

Others questioned whether the young man fully understood the potentially devastating consequences of his actions, warning that a moment of thrill could leave him permanently disabled or even cost him his life.

“Mtakufa tu, vibaya. Au mwe permanent vilema. And a burden to the person that has to change your diapers and urine bag every few hours, and bathe you in bed for the rest of your life if this shit goes sideways, as it often does. Be serious, please, you have one life.” One concerned netizen warned.

Watch the video below.