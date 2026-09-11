“Mtakufa Vibaya!” Outrage as daring Gen Z cyclist plays ‘Russian roulette’ with motorists in shocking road stunt (VIDEO)

Friday, September 11, 2026 – A video of a daring Gen Z man performing dangerous stunts while riding a bicycle on a busy road has sparked outrage on social media.
In the heart-stopping video, the daredevil cyclist is seen
riding the bicycle while standing on it, using his feet to control and steer
the moving bike.
As if the stunt was not dangerous enough, the cyclist
appears to ride on the wrong side of the road, repeatedly dodging oncoming
motorists and seemingly enjoying the close calls.
His reckless actions have sparked outrage among social media
users, with some calling for his arrest over what they described as
irresponsible and dangerous behaviour.
Netizens noted that the cyclist was not only putting his own
life at risk but was also endangering motorists and other road users who could
be caught up in an accident caused by his stunts.
Others questioned whether the young man fully understood the
potentially devastating consequences of his actions, warning that a moment of
thrill could leave him permanently disabled or even cost him his life.
“Mtakufa tu, vibaya.
Au mwe permanent vilema. And a burden to the person that has to change your
diapers and urine bag every few hours, and bathe you in bed for the rest of your
life if this shit goes sideways, as it often does. Be serious, please, you have
one life.” One concerned netizen warned.
Watch the video below.
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