MP SAMUEL ATANDI’s new lover, CEBBIE KOKS, responds after Mater Hospital staff leaked documents showing she is struggling with fertility issues - Flaunts her engagement ring





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Controversial social media personality and Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi’s new lover, Cebbie Koks, has responded after a person claiming to be a Mater Hospital staff member leaked private documents making claims about her fertility.

Cebbie, 36, appeared unbothered by the claims and said she will have a baby when she wants.

According to Cebbie, becoming a mother is not a priority for her at the moment.

“We will do it when we want to. Not now, just yet,” she said.

Cebbie was also seen flaunting an engagement ring amid claims that MP Samuel Atandi has married her as a second wife.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.