MP SAMUEL ATANDI whereabouts revealed after missing RUTO’s Nyanza tour - He is in India with his side chick CEBBIE KOKS! An insider spills the beans





Monday, September 21, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi reportedly jetted out of the country quietly with his side chick, Cebbie Koks, a sister of controversial singer Akothee.

According to a source, Atandi and Cebbie Koks have reportedly been in India for almost a month seeking specialized medical care.

The source claims that Cebbie travelled to India to seek treatment as she pursues plans to have a child with Atandi.

Atandi is said to have accompanied her to a world-class hospital in the Asian country, where she is reportedly receiving medical attention.

A photo of Cebbie at a lavish lounge in India has since surfaced online as speculation surrounding their trip continues.

Atandi was notably missing during President Ruto’s recent tour of the Nyanza region, despite serving as the Chairman of the Budget Committee.

His whereabouts have now been revealed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.