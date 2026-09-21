MP SAMUEL ATANDI whereabouts revealed after missing RUTO’s Nyanza tour - He is in India with his side chick CEBBIE KOKS! An insider spills the beans

Monday, September 21, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi reportedly jetted out of the country quietly with his side chick, Cebbie Koks, a sister of controversial singer Akothee.
According to a
source, Atandi and Cebbie Koks have reportedly been in India for almost a month
seeking specialized medical care.
The source claims
that Cebbie travelled to India to seek treatment as she pursues plans to have a
child with Atandi.
Atandi is said to
have accompanied her to a world-class hospital in the Asian country, where she
is reportedly receiving medical attention.
A photo of Cebbie
at a lavish lounge in India has since surfaced online as speculation
surrounding their trip continues.
Atandi was notably
missing during President Ruto’s recent tour of the Nyanza region, despite
serving as the Chairman of the Budget Committee.
His whereabouts have now been revealed.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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