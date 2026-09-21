NJAMBI FEVER exposed for lying about getting a mzungu boyfriend days after announcing divorce - Alikua Anauza Kasusu! That mzungu is a client and they met in a club





Monday, September 21, 2026 - Social media personality and upcoming blogger Njambi Fever soft-launched a mzungu man on her socials days after announcing her divorce, sparking an online buzz.

Many assumed she had already moved on, congratulating her for doing so quickly and for ‘upgrading’ to a white partner.

However, it is now alleged that she was chasing clout.

According to a source, Njambi met the mzungu for the first time at a club in Diani.

She reportedly met the man through her friend, who preys on wealthy wazungus at high-end entertainment joints in Mombasa.

Njambi is said to have left the club with the foreign man to enjoy private escapades in exchange for money.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.