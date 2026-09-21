“I have a boyfriend” - Beautiful Kenyan lady disappoints a Russian tourist who has been preying on random ladies in the streets! Huyu Msichana Anajiheshimu (VIDEO)

Monday, September 21, 2026 - A Russian tourist was left with an egg on his face after approached a beautiful Kenyan lady in the street, only for his advances to be rejected.
The man approached a group of young ladies and singled out
one of them before making advances toward her.
However, the lady politely turned him down and told him that
she already had a boyfriend.
“I have a boyfriend,” the lady was heard saying as the
Mzungu tried to flirt with her.
The video has sparked an online buzz, with many social media
users praising the lady for standing her ground and remaining committed to her
relationship.
Watch the video.
This one decided to say I can’t speak after seeing a Kenyan lady 💔😂 pic.twitter.com/c3asMTwefm— ✨️🖤President Law🐐👑 (@lePrezidente11) September 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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