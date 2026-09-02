MP PETER SALAYSA parades the face of his baby mama for the first time and praises her for being a perfect mother - He loves them plus-size (PHOTO)







Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa has paraded the face of his baby mama, Mama Amelia, for the first time while praising her for taking good care of their daughter.

In a post shared on Facebook, Salaysa jokingly highlighted what he considers one of the benefits of having a child with a financially independent woman.

According to Salaysa, financially independent women raise their children without drama.

“Uzuri wa kuzaa na dem mwenye ako na pesa yake, analea mtoto wake bila kelele,” he wrote.

Salaysa went on to congratulate Mama Amelia for taking good care of their daughter, whom he affectionately described as his beautiful girl.

“Congratulations, Mama Amelia, for taking such good care of this beautiful girl of mine,” he said.

The proud father also reflected on his relationship with his daughter, saying he had blessed her from the day she was born and was happy to see her growing beautifully.

“As her father, I blessed her from day one, and she’s growing beautifully under my blessings,” Salaysa added.

He concluded his message with a sweet note to his daughter, encouraging her to keep shining while assuring her that his blessings would always be with her.

“Keep shining, my little princess. Daddy’s blessings are always with you,” he wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.