Fake Life! Man exposed for preying on LADIES while masquerading as a pilot! Lives in hostel and promises ladies heaven! Shame on you HILLARY (PHOTO)





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A man identified as Hillary has been exposed for allegedly preying on multiple ladies while masquerading as a pilot.

The suspected fraudster lures his female victims by posting flashy photos aboard planes on social media and promising them expensive gifts, making gullible ladies believe that he is a commercial pilot.

However, according to reports, Hillary is an ordinary hustler who lived in a hostel in Mombasa, where he reportedly fled after accumulating a lot of debts.

See his photo below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.