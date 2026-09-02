Fake Life! Man exposed for preying on LADIES while masquerading as a pilot! Lives in hostel and promises ladies heaven! Shame on you HILLARY (PHOTO)

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A man identified as Hillary has been exposed for allegedly preying on multiple ladies while masquerading as a pilot.
The suspected fraudster lures his female victims by posting
flashy photos aboard planes on social media and promising them expensive gifts,
making gullible ladies believe that he is a commercial pilot.
However, according to reports, Hillary is an ordinary
hustler who lived in a hostel in Mombasa, where he reportedly fled after
accumulating a lot of debts.
See his photo below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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