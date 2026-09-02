



Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A man suspected of being part of a gang involved in drugging unsuspecting patrons at entertainment joints along Thika Road has been exposed.

Reports indicate that the suspect, working with accomplices, including a woman, drugged a patron at the popular Syndicate Club along Mirema Drive before robbing him.

The victim was left unconscious by the roadside and was later rescued by a boda boda rider, who rushed him to hospital for treatment.

The suspect exposed himself while attempting to unlock a phone believed to have been stolen from the victim.

See his photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.