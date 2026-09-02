Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A man suspected of being part of a gang involved in drugging unsuspecting patrons at entertainment joints along Thika Road has been exposed.
Reports indicate that the suspect, working with accomplices,
including a woman, drugged a patron at the popular Syndicate Club along Mirema
Drive before robbing him.
The victim was left unconscious by the roadside and was
later rescued by a boda boda rider, who rushed him to hospital for treatment.
The suspect exposed himself while attempting to unlock a
phone believed to have been stolen from the victim.
See his photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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