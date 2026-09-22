More videos of the Russian tourist who is preying on random Kenyan ladies in the streets - They are throwing themselves at him (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A Russian tourist has been secretly filming himself approaching random women on the streets of Nairobi and later posting the videos online.
He flirts with the young women before luring some of them to
an Airbnb.
The ladies, most of whom appear to be in their early 20s,
are seen enthusiastically responding to his advances.
Watch more videos.
Do they usually know if they are being recorded…? pic.twitter.com/PT6pJiDcEh— ✨️🖤President Law🐐👑 (@lePrezidente11) September 21, 2026
I don’t know why this guy is asking them such questions 👇🏽 https://t.co/1brJ7NkDiH pic.twitter.com/V9E5UR1bT2— ✨️🖤President Law🐐👑 (@lePrezidente11) September 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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