Another Russian tourist who is luring random Kenyan ladies on the streets to an Airbnb leaks video





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A Russian tourist currently in the country for a visit has been approaching random ladies on the streets and inviting them to an Airbnb, where he records them without their knowledge.

The man shared a video of his conversation with a young woman in her 20s, whom he met on the streets and convinced to follow him to an Airbnb.

The lady appeared excited, seemingly because he was white, unaware that he was recording their interaction and would later share the video online.

The video has since sparked reactions online, with netizens discussing how some young Kenyan ladies are obsessed with white men.

Watch the video.



