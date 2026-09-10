More details of the KIKUYU LADY whose decomposing body was found at her Lavington apartment - Fell into depression after being dumped by a wealthy Mzungu sponsor





Thursday, September 10, 2026 - More details have emerged as detectives conduct investigations into the death of Mercy Maina, the 32-year-old lady whose decomposing body was found at her apartment in Lavington.

According to a source, Mercy was dating a wealthy Mzungu man who reportedly sponsored her affluent lifestyle.

She was said to be fully dependent on the man financially.

However, things reportedly turned south after the man dumped her and cut off the financial support.

Mercy is said to have fallen into depression as bills piled up and her financial situation deteriorated.

Despite struggling financially, the source claimed that she was not ready to downgrade her lifestyle.

Before her death, she was reportedly struggling to pay rent and had transformed the apartment into a Massage and Spa parlour as she sought alternative ways to make ends meet.

Her decomposing body was eventually discovered after neighbours became concerned over her prolonged absence.

Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, with a note reportedly recovered from the apartment also expected to form part of the investigation.

Below is a comment from a lady who knew Mercy well.