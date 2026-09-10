MERCY MAINA, the LADY whose decomposing body was found in her Lavington apartment was using the house as Massage and Spa parlour - Colleagues claim she was very violent







Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged as detectives launch investigations into the mysterious death of Mercy Maina, a 32-year-old lady whose decomposing body was found at her two-bedroom apartment in Lavington.

According to a source close to the deceased, Mercy was using the luxurious apartment as a Massage and Spa parlour.

She had reportedly employed other girls to provide massage services to clients, who mostly sought the services online.

The source further claimed that Mercy was violent and alleged that she once assaulted her, forcing her to flee.

The circumstances surrounding Mercy’s death remain unclear, with detectives expected to establish whether there was any foul play involved.

A note was reportedly found next to Mercy’s body, detailing issues surrounding her death.

Investigators are expected to subject the note to forensic examination as they piece together the events leading to her death.

More details are expected to emerge as detectives continue with their investigation.



