MORARA KEBASO’s friend and upcoming Jubilee politician WESLEY MUSA exposed for living off women - Recently conned an Airbnb lady owner and “ate her” (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Upcoming Jubilee politician Wesley Musa, an associate of Morara Kebaso, has been exposed by his jilted ex-lover, Moraa, for living off women and leading a fake lifestyle.
In a social media post, Moraa claimed that Musa travelled
from Diani recently and met a certain lady, who
allowed him to stay in her Airbnb for almost a month.
According to Moraa, the two were also romantically involved,
with the woman going as far as publicly referring to Musa as her husband on
TikTok.
However, Moraa claimed that Musa deleted the comment and
switched off the comment section after the woman wrote, “That’s my husband.”
“According to what I later learned, he kept telling the lady
that he would pay her the money he owed her,” Moraa wrote.
She claimed that the relationship eventually ended, but the
Airbnb money remained unpaid.
Moraa also alleged that Musa is currently struggling
financially because some of the women who previously supported his lifestyle
are no longer giving him money.
“Nowadays the man is allegedly broke because some of the
women who used to support his lifestyle are no longer giving him money,” she
claimed.
She mocked the contrast between Musa’s public image and what
she alleges happens behind the scenes, saying his photos, confidence, and public
persona portray a financially stable man.
“But behind the scenes, there can be a completely different
story,” Moraa added.
Check out her post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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