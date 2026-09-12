MORARA KEBASO’s friend and upcoming Jubilee politician, WESLEY MUSA, exposed by his jilted baby mama for being a deadbeat dad - Has kids with 5 different women





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Upcoming Jubilee politician Wesley Musa, an associate of Morara Kebaso, has been accused of being a deadbeat dad by his baby mama.

Musa’s baby mama took to social media and claimed that while Musa portrays himself as a responsible leader in public, he has fathered kids with 5 different women.

He reportedly doesn’t take care of his kids and insists he only has one child.

“He only admits to having one child, but if I decide to parade the entire clan he has built along the Coast, we might need a whole family reunion programme.

"And now I hear he has relocated to Kisii. Sir, surely the Coast was not enough?

“The funniest part is watching someone build an entire public image while the people who know the full story are quietly watching,” she wrote.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.