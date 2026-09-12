Alikua Ameenda Vacation Zanzibar na Mumama - MORARA KEBASO’s friend and upcoming Jubilee politician WESLEY MUSA exposed by jilted ex-lover! Claims he lied to her he was vacationing with his ‘boys’





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Morara Kebaso’s friend and upcoming Jubilee politician Wesley Musa has been exposed by his jilted ex-lover Moraa, who has made explosive allegations about their relationship.

According to Moraa, the two were still new in love between December 2024 and January 2025, and she was madly in love with Musa.

She claimed that Musa told her he was travelling to Zanzibar with “the boys” and that the vacation had been paid for long before, making it impossible for him to cancel.

Moraa said Musa informed her at the last minute, leaving her in Kenya wondering who exactly he was travelling with.

The funny part, according to Moraa, was that Musa could video-call her from Zanzibar and even get angry whenever she went out or became unavailable while he was supposedly enjoying a boys’ trip.

However, she claimed that something did not add up because she never saw the alleged “boys” in any photos.

“Kumbe the man knew exactly how to play his cards.

"He could call me when the Doreen Munene was outside, talk to me, make everything look normal, and I believed him,” she alleged.

Moraa claimed that she later discovered that the “boys’ trip” was not what she had been led to believe, claiming Musa was vacationing with an older woman she identified as Doreen Munene, whom she alleged was supporting his lifestyle.

She further alleged that Musa had lied to other women in his life, including his baby mama Wambui, whom she claimed helped him purchase the vehicle he currently drives

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.