Revealed! MORARA KEBASO silenced his househelp with Ksh 1.5 Million after causing bodily harm to her - She had intervened to rescue his estranged wife MERCY during a domestic fight





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - It’s now emerging that upcoming politician Morara Kebaso has been physically abusing and cheating on his wife, Mercy, for years.

According to a source, after Mercy walked out of their marriage in March, he went to her house and assaulted her while she was holding their baby.

When the housekeeper intervened to rescue her, she was beaten severely, suffering multiple bone fractures.

The case was reportedly settled out of court, with the housekeeper allegedly paid Ksh 1.5 million for her silence.

While Morara pretended to be a perfect husband on social media, he cheated on his estranged wife with multiple ladies.

She has since walked out of the toxic marriage and launched her own business.

Mercy made it clear that she has no plans to mend fences with Morara after he introduced his new wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.